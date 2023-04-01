Letter: Not good timing or optics by the mayor

In a Viewpoint published in Wednesday’s Herald, Mayor Brandon Bochenski presented arguments in his opposition to the de-annexation of land parcels on the north end of Grand Forks.

The old adage “timing is everything” rings true during this discussion. If it is his perception that some freeloaders outside the northern perimeter of the city have been taking advantage of the city’s roads and services, and the properties’ taxable value isn’t up to city standards, he should also bear the foresight to know that this is not the time to pose those arguments.

Even to a blind marsupial mole, this has bad optics. At best, it looks like a desperate bid to salvage a bit of ego after losing a hard-fought battle. At worst, well, it still looks like a desperate bid to salvage a bit of ego.

The Fufeng fiasco wasn’t settled until the Air Force voiced its legitimate concerns. Prior to that, the opposition was mainly that of the folks who will be affected by the vote on whether or not to de-annex the area in question.

While he presents some valid reasoning, this is not the time to stir the pot of burning embers left behind after the fiery debates that caused so much division. It’s time to wipe clean the slate, extend a hand of reconciliation, and de-annex the property involved. It’s likely inevitable that this area will, someday, be annexed into the city. So why not set a time in the future to take another look at the needs of the city and allow both sides of the issue to present their case in a civil manner? And do so without any clandestine skeletons in the closet but rather with a clearcut plan for growth and perhaps a graduated increase in the cost to the property owners similar to what is offered when enticing new businesses.

To do otherwise serves only to perpetuate grudges and ill will resulting in Grand Forks’ own version of the Hatfields and McCoys.

Everybody needs to take a deep breath, relax, relent and regroup.