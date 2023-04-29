99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Letter: Not enough quilts to cover all cruelty

Our North Dakota elected leaders have passed and signed a number of bills this session which deny basic rights and dignity to transgender persons.

Opinion by Gretchen Graf, paster of Family of God Church, Grand Forks/East Grand Forks
Today at 10:00 AM

I was grateful to the Herald and reporter Pamela Knudson for the timely article about Family of God Church making a quilt for Valley Senior Living. The church quilters took unused COVID masks and created a quilt which VSL is raffling to raise funds for their chaplaincy programs. Family of God supports these programs and was happy to help.

I couldn’t help but notice that the article about our quilt appeared on the front page just above the article about Governor Burgum signing the bill denying gender affirming care to transgender children. This is an issue our church cares even more about than Valley Senior Living and quilts. We know and love children who have been profoundly helped by this care, and we do all we can to advocate for this care to be legal and readily available when needed. In fact, we advocate for all policies which recognize the rights of transgender persons and acknowledge that they are an important part of our community.

Our North Dakota elected leaders have passed and signed a number of bills this session which deny basic rights and dignity to transgender persons. As a state we have made it clear that these persons and their families are not welcome here. Family of God Church will always oppose these policies and work diligently for their removal from state law. We would be happy to talk with any or all elected leaders to explain why this is essential to the wellbeing of all people in the state.

We will keep welcoming everyone and standing up for human rights. Unfortunately, we can’t make enough quilts to cover the cruelty our leaders are showing.

