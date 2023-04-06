Letter: North Dakota United opposes private school vouchers

I read Bette Grande’s missive on April 1 in the Fargo Forum: “Education freedom is sweeping the nation.” She laments that North Dakota ranks “at or near the bottom for educational freedom when compared to other states.” She goes on to charge “the folks” opposed to House Voucher Bill 1532, sponsored by Rep. Claire Cory of Grand Forks, for blocking educational options and opportunities. North Dakota United is among many opposed to HB 1532. I welcome the opportunity to explain.



Public schools in North Dakota have the obligation and privilege to educate every child. We do not discriminate for any reason. Private and parochial schools don’t have that obligation and want taxpayers to pay for the students they choose to educate.

While there are a few private school options in rural North Dakota, the primary beneficiaries of HB 1532 will be in larger cities where the vast majority of these schools exist. Rural North Dakota will be subsidizing private education for urban families.

Between 75% and 90% of voucher users in states like Arizona, New Hampshire and Wisconsin were already in private school before voucher programs were created.

Accountability is an issue. Locally elected school boards must account for every dime they receive from taxpayers. Transparency is missing in HB 1532.

In states that have adopted vouchers, small programs have turned into huge expenditures. In Arizona, 30,000 children are receiving vouchers at an unbudgeted cost of $200M, according to their Joint Legislative Budget Committee.

HB 1532 is not a parent choice bil. Parents already have the choice to send children to private and parochial schools. Rather, HB 1532 is about using taxpayer dollars to allow private schools to choose the students they want to educate.

North Dakotans do not support HB 1532. Don’t take my word for it. Sen. Mike Wobbema arrived at the same conclusion. During committee work on the bill, Sen. Conley offered a potential amendment that called for each community with a private or parochial school to hold a vote so citizens of that community could decide whether to raise three mills to support local parochial schools. Sen Wobbema replied, “If you open it up to the whole population for a vote on this, you’ve just basically killed any opportunity of it (using public money for private education) ever happening.”

We encourage our legislators to oppose HB 1532.