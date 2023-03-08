Letter: North Dakota health care providers stand with trans youth

As North Dakota health care providers, we oppose legislation that would forbid health care professionals from providing gender-related care to our transgender young people. North Dakota needs to be a state where parents and families are free to pursue the best possible health care for our youth. As providers, we recognize the seriousness of Gender Dysphoria. Treating this condition improves functioning and saves lives. To ignore these needs would constitute medical neglect.

We use well-established best practices and ethical guidelines based on decades of scientific research in transgender care. We receive guidance from multiple professional sources including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Psychological Association, the Endocrine Society, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the World Professional Association of Transgender Health. This evidenced-based care needs no legislative action.

Health care professionals who provide gender care do more than just serve transgender youth. We are diabetes providers, mental health providers, pediatricians, and more. If this ban on transgender youth care goes into effect, providers will consider leaving our state, decreasing access to care for everyone.

When providing this care, we see things like a student going from barely being able to raise their hand in class to competing on the debate team. We see kids finding themselves and thriving. This care, when medically appropriate, helps kids to be safe, happy, and healthy.

Please trust us, as medically trained and licensed health care providers. We urge our law-makers to vote “NO” on HB1254.

Healthcare Providers: Abigail Burkett Vetter, DNP, APRN, CPNP-AC/PC; Alana Semchenko, PsyD; Alyssa Weber, PsyD; Amanda Blake, LCSW; Amanda Dahl, MD; Amanda Lynn Hinrichs, RN; Amanda Storey, PsyD ; Amy Ochsendorf, PsyD, LP; Amy Oksa, MD; Ana Luz Pagan Jaramillo, MD; Ana Tracey Morgan-Harris, MD; Ana Tobiasz, MD; Andra Wheeler, MS, LPCC, LPC; Anika Mundal, LPC, LAPC; Angela Stephens, M.D.; Anna Schimmelpfennig, PhD LP; Anna Miller, OD; Annabel Jiran, Medical Student; Annette Vazquez, LPC; Anthony Marucco, LCSW; Arveity Setty, MD; Ashley Limesand, LAPC, NCC; Audrey McMacken, MD, FACOG; Austen McFarren, LPCC; Barbara K Stanton, PhD, LPCC; Brian Gale, DPM, FACFAS; Brandi Hoffart, MSIV; Brandon Meyer, MD, FAAP; Brennan Forward, MD; Brianne Huber MD, MPH; Brianne M Marion, PsyD, LP, SEP; Brenda J King, PhD, LP; Caitlin Hemquist, APRN, CPNP-PC; Caitlin Pollestad, PhD, LP, CST; Calsey Mischel, MD; Carole Halone LICSW, LCSW; Carrie Brower-Breitwieser, PhD, BCBA-D; Chase Gauthier, Medical Student; Cheryl A Hysjulien, PsyD; Cheryl Smith, LCSW, MSW; Chris Bietz, MS, LPC, LPCC; Cody Baxter, PA-C; Cody Riggle, MS-IV Medical student; Covey Wong, B.S. MS3; Chris Tiongson, MD; Danial S. Sturgill, PhD; David Newman, MD; David Tupa, PhD; Dena Wanner-Perry, PsyD, LP; Della Ann Martinsen, PhD, LP; Dena Wanner-Perry, PsyD, LP; Deon Mehring, PhD; Desiree Zielke, PhD, LP; Diana Slivensky PhD; Diane Soli, LCSW; Diane Kjelstrup, MD; Dorian Dodd, PhD, LP; Douglas Griffin, MD; Dragos Victor Balf MD FACC FASE; Ebonee Ronningen, MSW, LCSW, LICSW; Elena Raducu, MD; Ellen Johnson, MGCS, LCGC; Emily Coler Hanson LMFT; Emily Sargent, PhD, LP; Erica Hofland, MD; Erin Haugen, PhD, LP, CMPC; Fadel Nammour MD; Gabriela Balf, MD, MPH; Gail A. Kerver, PhD, LP; George W. O'Neill, PhD; Grant Syverson, MD; Greg Volk, PsyD; H. Katherine O'Neill, PhD; Hannah Ganzel, Medical Student; Hannah Pavek, DNP, APRN, CPNP-PC; Hannah Pederson, LPCC ; Heather Sandness Nelson, MD; Heidi J. Paulson, PsyD, LP; Heidi Selzler-Echola, APRN; Jacinta Klindworth, MD FAAFP; Jacqueline Hassett, LMSW; Jan Witte-Bakken, PhD, Licensed Psychologist; Jane D Winston, M.D.; Jason Myrmoe, MD; Jean Marie McGowan, MD NCMP FACP; Jeannie Wohl, RN; Jeffrey E. Hostetter, MD, MS, FAAFP; Jenna Johnson, LPCC-S; Jennifer M Garaas, PhD; Jessica McLaughlin, MD; Jessica Gomez, LBSW, LSW; Jessica A. H. Jones, PhD, LP; Joan Connell, MD MPH; Johanna Askegard, MD; Jon Dangerfield, MD; John Campbell, PhD, LP; John A. Lyon, MSW, LICSW; Jon Ulven, PhD, Licensed Psychologist; Jordan John Barth, M.D.; Josalyn Grueneich APRN; Joseph Miller, PhD, LP; Joseph R Wood, BA; Julie Dokken, LPCC; Julijana Nevland, PhD, LP; Justin Schafer, MS4; Kaleigh Nelles, M.D.; Kathryn Ann Dahlstrom, LMFT, IMH-E®; Kathryn Davis Tidd, MSW, LICSW; Kathy Blohm, PhD; Katie Figuerres, LPC, LPCC; Kara Kniert DNP, APRN, FNP-C; Kari Casas MD; Kasey Johnson, DO, MA; Katelyn Mickelson, PsyD, LP; Katie Krueger, LCSW; Katie Logan, RN; Kayla Marie Bowers APRN, MSN, FNP-C; Keiran Vitek, LICSW, MSW; Kim T. LaHaise, PhD; Kishan Patel, MD; Kirsten Bokinskie, BA MS4; Kristin Gray, MD; Kristina Rauser-Foltz, MD; Lauren Schaefer, PhD, LP; Laura Schield, MD, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry; LeAnn Lloyd, LMSW; Libby Wirth, Licensed Pharmacy Intern; Lisa M Davies, RN; Lisa Kozel, MD; Lisa Kremer, LBSW; Lisa Schock, MD; Lucy Mazaheri, MS, LCGC; Luis Casas, MD; Margo Ruth Norton, PhD; Mallory Skorheim, DO; Marinda Kurpius-Brock, M.Ed., LPCC; Mario C. Rivera Bernuy, MD; Mary Ann Donaldson, LCSW; Mary L Rymanowski, MSW, LICSW; Mayson Bedient, DO; Megan Miller-Pankratz, MD;

Meghann Reardon, CGC; Michael Burson MSW, LCSW, LICSW; Michelle Jorgensen, MD; Misty Anderson, DO FACP; Molly C. Linn, DO; Naomi Tabassum, MS, LPCC; Natalie Dvorak, MD; Natalie Rixen, MPH; Neva Francis RN, BSN; Nicholas Adams, MD; Nicole Cross Hillman, Psy.D. LP; Noelle Berg, PA-C; Parker Rosenau, MD Medical Student; Parveen Wahab, MD; Peggy Roemmich, LBSW, LSW, LADC; Peter Van Eerden, MD, MS, FACOG; Rachel Blumhardt, MEd, LPCC,NCC; Rachel Peterson, MD; Rebecca M. Green, Ph.D.; Rebecca Preussler, PsyD, LP; Robert Gregory Kemp, MD; Robin Pursifull, FNP-C; Ronni Arensberg, PsyD, LP; Ruth M. Denton-Graber, LPCC, LMFT; Sabha Ganai, MD PhD MPH FACS FSSO; Sabina Hyder, MD; Samantha Beauchman, PhD, LP; Samantha Tupy, PhD, LP; Sarah Beth Duncan BSN, RN; Sarah Connell, MS, LPCC; Sarah Noll, LPCC; Sarah Schatz, MD; Shannon Bradley, MD; Shelby Frye, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Sheryl Holter Vogel, PhD, LP; Stacey Hunt, PsyD, LP; Stacey L.S. Wagner, LBSw; Stephanie Antony, MD; Stefanie Hanisch, MD; Stephanie Jallen, MD ; Stephanie M. Hanson, M.D. FAAP; Steven Strinden, MD; Sue A Russell, PHD; Susan Spivey, LCSW; Tanya Baity, APRN, CNM; Taylor LaVoi, OTR/L; Taylor Pearson, MSW, LMSW, LGSW; Taylor Smart LPC, LAPC; Tim Moore, MS4; Traci Schlag, LBSW ; Tracie Newman, MD, MPH; Valerie Erickson, DNP, FNP-C; Vanessa Magstadt, MD; Vanessa Nelson, MD; Winnie Austin, MS, LMFT; Whitney Fear MSN, PMHNP-BC; Wyatt Limke, MS4.

Organizations: Becoming Balanced; Canopy Medical Clinic, Dakota Foot & Ankle Clinic, New Story Counseling Services, North Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Planned Parenthood North Central States, Sweetbrier Behavioral Health, Volk Human Services.