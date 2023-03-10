6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Letter: North Dakota has become an oligarchy

They are not looking at the future because they only care about how they can stir up voters to vote for their religious or biased beliefs and keep them in power.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Norton Lovold, Bismarck
March 10, 2023 08:00 AM

We are watching all these countries, including the US, being slowly taken over by populists who are attempting to suppress free press, alienate people of color, degrade anyone who is struggling with sexual identity, and control and indoctrinate education to assure that control of the state or country is completely run by the oligarchs of that state or country.

North Dakota is now very much feeling that is happening with this recent round of legislation. Voting , trans legislation , indoctrinating students, book banning , anti-abortion , relearning our racial history and making sure oil companies are profitable is all they are working on. How to make all people in this state feel comfortable being in this state is not their problem because they simply want to make sure their party stays in power and by going after these social issues guarantees that people continue to stay fired up and angry at any kind of discomfort that there might be some dissenters to their extreme use of that power.

It feels that if you are not white, Christian, male or straight that you do not really belong in the state of North Dakota. They are not governing; they are controlling and indoctrinating. If they were governing, they would address food insecurity, they would address mental problems and suicide, they would address the climate, they would work on the stability of our retirement community. They are not looking at the future because they only care about how they can stir up voters to vote for their religious or biased beliefs and keep them in power. They are not looking at the future because they use fossil fuel as their power base to keep avoiding any discussions about our future generations and how everyone, male, female, regardless of religion, regardless of race, regardless of sexual orientation, can survive into the future.

