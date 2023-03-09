Letter: North Dakota has become a ‘sheep’ that lacks true leadership

How disappointing to continuously read that North Dakota has decided to be a "sheep" in the political realm, not a leader. A leader who stands up against the bullying occurring, through laws and legislation, toward our students, libraries, and the physical and mental health of its citizens. Instead, the Legislature puts forth bills aimed at banning books , threatening librarians with fines for allowing books that that august body believes are too woke, too indoctrinating, and a host of other "too" statements, and leaning into conspiracies related to the COVID vaccine and whatever else the political party in charge has deemed as undesirable and in need of "correction," as they see it.

Why not concentrate on the real issues facing citizens? Issues like runaway property taxes, increased sales taxes, and the continued assault against raising the minimum wage. Regarding the latter, we wouldn't want people to have a living wage, would we?

What about using some of the huge money pot for mental health facilities; facilities for drug treatment; increasing wages of county employees who work in those areas; not decreasing assistance for those who provide child care.

Or what about education related to creating entities like local programs to assist law enforcement with diversion training, creating teams of persons who go out on calls in cases of a drug overdose, or mental health breakdown, or improving prison facilities and their treatment areas to tackle the drug and mental health issues of those that are incarcerated there, or in a local jail?

Not only is the state not leading, neither are our representatives in Congress. Their silence is deafening leading to a "guilt by association" vibe.

The disenchantment is real. I would like governmental representatives to concentrate on the citizens – not on a select few or the elite few, but the "we the people".