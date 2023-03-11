Letter: North Dakota deserves better from lawmakers

Listening to some legislative committee hearings in Bismarck and reading many of the editorials and letters to editors over the past few weeks, it all reminds me of the “Girls Gone Wild” videos of 25 years ago. Absolute chaos by free-spending, self-indulgent folks with little regard for others.

Many of these elected officials are wasting their constituents’ money and time by free-wheeling their oblivion to the sacrifices made by generations of North Dakotans to establish a peaceful, educated, healthy population in an inhospitable environment. The heritage of the one-room schoolhouse, the young women and men who endured great hardships to bring education to citizens of this state are about to be relegated to an already dusty museum of memory. Doctors who practiced against significant odds to keep citizens well and disease at bay, now just a black-and-white photograph on the wall of history. The citizens of North Dakota deserve better ancestors to our history than this fiasco.

Some representatives have publicly suggested those commenting in opposition of their actions move to other states. This irresponsible rude behavior demands a public apology!

Citizens of our great state deserve better from our elected officials than the cut-and-paste legislation. Declarations of “ Victory” in regard to some of the veto-proof votes smack of mandated state-sponsored terrorism and bullying of a constituency already culturally marginalized.

I hope when the dust settles after this session we are left with more than celebratory book burning bonfires; maybe a geographical cultural black eye alongside the monument in Rugby.