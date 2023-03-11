6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: North Dakota deserves better from lawmakers

Declarations of “ Victory” in regard to some of the veto-proof votes smack of mandated state-sponsored terrorism and bullying of a constituency already culturally marginalized.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Michael J. Southam, Fargo
March 11, 2023 12:00 PM

Listening to some legislative committee hearings in Bismarck and reading many of the editorials and letters to editors over the past few weeks, it all reminds me of the “Girls Gone Wild” videos of 25 years ago. Absolute chaos by free-spending, self-indulgent folks with little regard for others.

Many of these elected officials are wasting their constituents’ money and time by free-wheeling their oblivion to the sacrifices made by generations of North Dakotans to establish a peaceful, educated, healthy population in an inhospitable environment. The heritage of the one-room schoolhouse, the young women and men who endured great hardships to bring education to citizens of this state are about to be relegated to an already dusty museum of memory. Doctors who practiced against significant odds to keep citizens well and disease at bay, now just a black-and-white photograph on the wall of history. The citizens of North Dakota deserve better ancestors to our history than this fiasco.

Some representatives have publicly suggested those commenting in opposition of their actions move to other states. This irresponsible rude behavior demands a public apology!

Citizens of our great state deserve better from our elected officials than the cut-and-paste legislation. Declarations of “ Victory” in regard to some of the veto-proof votes smack of mandated state-sponsored terrorism and bullying of a constituency already culturally marginalized.

I hope when the dust settles after this session we are left with more than celebratory book burning bonfires; maybe a geographical cultural black eye alongside the monument in Rugby.

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Cramer helps to push progress in N. Dakota
March 11, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Caleb Dockter, Grand Forks
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Time for a break from your devices
March 11, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Chuck Goyette, Red Lake Falls, Minnesota
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Omdahl’s right: This legislative session is worst one ever
March 11, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  David Nelson, Grand Forks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
031123.S.FF.WF.GFRR
Prep
Grand Forks Red River tops West Fargo to reach the Class A girls basketball title game
March 10, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
Samantha Ann Jacquemart and Taylor Luverne Paul Mugshots.png
Minnesota
East Grand Forks couple facing multiple felony charges after toddler's suspected fentanyl overdose
March 10, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
031123.S.FF.ClassA.BBB.SF1
Prep
Red River upsets Davies with dramatic comeback in Class A boys basketball semifinals
March 10, 2023 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland
Attachment (1).JPG
Minnesota
‘This is what small town living is all about’: Community assists during northwest Minnesota water main break
March 11, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo