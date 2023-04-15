99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Letter: No ‘desperate need’ in North Dakota, as Rob Port contends

Is Mr. Port unaware that the state of North Dakota consistently ranks very high in this country on many indicators relating to the efficiency and effectiveness of our state government?

Opinion by Marty Bruns, Reynolds, North Dakota
Today at 10:00 AM

This letter is in response to the Rob Port opinion piece from April 11, “We’re getting the government we deserve.”

Is Mr. Port unaware that the state of North Dakota consistently ranks very high in this country on many indicators relating to the efficiency and effectiveness of our state government? The state is on good economic footing, with residents who are, according to polling, happy to be living here.

We are not in “desperate need” of the items listed in his piece. There are always issues our legislators can be working on in the area of infrastructure, economic development, etc., but on the whole, the duly elected Republican majority state government has been and is doing an admirable job – evidenced by the fact that they are continuing to be re-elected each cycle.

The fact that the Democratic Party is having a tough time getting elected in North Dakota at the present time has more to do with the common sense of North Dakota voters who look around at those failed and failing states and cities the Democrats have been running for years, and responding with a hearty “no thank you” than the lack of a robust debate during the election cycle.

The fact that the Legislature is responding with bills addressing pronoun use is due to the fact that the Democrat Party across this nation has made that an issue that must be addressed. When you try to make the English language into a crime of violence, then rational people must take the stage to counter the insanity, or do their best to stem it.

The races that Mr. Port laments as not being competitive are not the fault of the lack of awareness on behalf of North Dakota voters, it is precisely because North Dakota voters are keenly aware of what’s happening in this country and are trying desperately to hold on to the values that have kept this state as a shining example to the nation on what it means to be a proud American community.

