Letter: Movie sheds light on child sex trade

To the editor,

Man is a moral creature. We humans know the difference between good and evil. And we have the capacity to choose to do either.

The movie “Sound of Freedom” shows one of the evils that we humans are capable of. An adult having sex with a child, who does not have the fully developed capacity to make a choice about sex, is evil.

The movie also shows the good that humans are capable of. Men and women willing to risk all to help free those who have been enslaved by others.

Did you know that the United States is the biggest consumer of the child sex trade? And has been the biggest creator of child porn? Does that make you shudder at what is happening in the most free country in the world?

I urge you to see the movie. It will open your eyes. Second, do your own internet searches to verify the statistics. There are a number of organizations that do child rescue and have these stats. Third, find a place to do some good: it may be making monetary donations; it may be volunteering time to an organization that is making a difference in the lives of these slaves; it may be making others aware of the issue. Fourth, call your representative and ask them what they have done to find the 85,000 children lost by the DHS into the interior of the U.S. Are they now being trafficked?

A quote from Samwise Gamgee in "Lord of the Rings" notes that “… there’s some good in this world, Mr. Frodo. And it’s worth fighting for.”

Are you ready to do something good?

Becky Radi

Grand Forks

