Letter: Moved by recent letter from reader

I was very moved by the letter from Larry Yurkovich , who related an incident about his Peace Corps director who had experienced a terrible combat experience in WWII (which was later commemorated by a U.S. Stamp).

Following a year of periodic heavy combat in Vietnam, I hated the enemy to the extent that in my mind they were fanatic sub-humans who were trying to kill not only me, but the USA and our way of life. Since then, I have talked to many GI’s who have visited and toured Vietnam and reported that the people are kind, respectful and almost reverent to the returning elderly American warriors.

One of my friends who was a professional Force Recon Marine (these guys are the real expert killers) explained this phenomena to me. Killing is a hard business and if you think you are killing folks just like you – it will be difficult to do so. Therefore, it is much easier to picture if you think those people you are killing as less than us. He explained that he was abandoned as a child and was placed in a Japanese American foster home and was given kind and loving care (which was much better than the back seat of the 1939 Ford where he had been sleeping with his dog during the cold Chicago winters). He certainly had/has no animosity against any Asian person.

This professional Marine explained to me that his duty was to be a better fighter than his country's enemies. The decisions on who he was going to kill were made far above his pay grade. But if he was put into action, he would do his job and kill the enemy. He held no grudge against any singular enemy that challenged him or his company’s position on the battlefield. His job was to be the world’s best trained and most aggressive fighting man – and just do his job.

This Marine’s name is “Machete Eddy” and he modestly claims he got the nickname because during a firefight with the enemy in Vietnam he had his rifle shot out of his hands and had to use his machete in hand-to-hand combat. He won – even though he faced a man with a fully functioning AK-47. One does not find such men on every street corner.