Letter: More lies come in numbers and statistics

Lies. Damn lies and statistics. Mark Twain, H.L. Mencken and George Orwell, where are you now when we need you? Numbers, numbers, numbers.

Earlier this month, more numbers. CNN, according to a poll, 61% of Americans support abortion in most or all instances. Really! The same statistic cited as a fact for two different criteria. My understanding of that term all means without exception. Most does not mean without exception. With reservation, I’ll grant that 50+1 qualifies as most.

As a single old man, I’ve never found babies to be a blessing. They are noisy, they stink, are a pain and someday grow up to be adults which, considering the human condition, is even worse.

Without a poll to support my position, I’ll concede that most Americans support (accept) even this may be considered two different criteria, legal abortion at the four- to five-month gestational stage. They do not support it at eight-plus months. I find this duplicity in making a premise increasingly common. A generalization, to be specific. It’s not a question of both; rather, it’s one of either or.

Abstractions, the death of the civil being.