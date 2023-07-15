Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Missing the Omdahl columns of the past

Lately, Lloyd seems to have taken a turn to criticizing our country, our religious beliefs and life in general.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Mike Connor, Devils Lake, North Dakota
Today at 11:00 AM

I used to look forward to reading Lloyd Omdahl's column, which usually poked fun at various topics. Many folks sort of considered him the North Dakota Will Rogers. Lately, however, Lloyd seems to have taken a turn to criticizing our country, our religious beliefs and life in general.

So if he thinks our country is so bad, maybe he should call it a day and move back to Conway, but I wonder if the folks Lloyd used to write about with such good humor would want him back to attend their “Community Homeland Committee” meetings, either.

I sure wish he would write more as he did so well in the Jan. 17, 2023 Herald. Then we would all “welcome” him back!

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: So many good things happening at Mayville State University
46m ago
 · 
By  Myrna Dalzell Long, Mayville, North Dakota
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: The fate of our world is at stake
2h ago
 · 
By  Chuck Goyette, Red Lake Falls, Minnesota
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Etiquette reminders for funeral processions
3h ago
 · 
By  Leon Philpot, Synod authorized minister, Portland Lutheran Parish, Portland, North Dakota
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA Football 2019: Drake v North Dakota AUG 31
Members Only
UND Hockey
UND plans to spend nearly $1 million annually in Alston Awards to athletes
1d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
071523N.FF.Shooting
Fargo
Fargo police officer dies, two are in critical condition following street shootout
21h ago
 · 
By  Melissa Van Der Stad
071523 Races1.jpg
Sports
Dobmeier dominates second leg of King of the Wings NOSA-IRA challenge
11h ago
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson
A camper is set up with an awning, rug, table and chairs.
Members Only
North Dakota
Online community connects thousands around North Dakota campfires
14m ago
 · 
By  Danielle A. Teigen