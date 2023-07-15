Letter: Missing the Omdahl columns of the past

I used to look forward to reading Lloyd Omdahl's column, which usually poked fun at various topics. Many folks sort of considered him the North Dakota Will Rogers. Lately, however, Lloyd seems to have taken a turn to criticizing our country, our religious beliefs and life in general.

So if he thinks our country is so bad, maybe he should call it a day and move back to Conway, but I wonder if the folks Lloyd used to write about with such good humor would want him back to attend their “Community Homeland Committee” meetings, either.

I sure wish he would write more as he did so well in the Jan. 17, 2023 Herald. Then we would all “welcome” him back!