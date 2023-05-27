Letter: Minnesota’s red flag laws put residents’ rights at risk

Minnesota’s new red flag law is flawed for several reasons. It's a violation of the second amendment, who gets to decide who can have their guns taken away and how that will include more people as time goes on. But most importantly it does away with the presumption of innocence until proven guilty which has always set our country apart from the rest of the world as a fundamental right of a US citizen.

It puts our other rights at risk as our legal system is weakened for individuals.