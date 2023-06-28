Letter: Maintain the original goals of UND sports medicine program

I read with interest the Grand Forks Herald article (“UND intends to award contract to Sanford Health, June 16, 2023”) regarding sports medicine and feel it is important to review the history of same so that any interested parties of the future understand why it was developed and the scope of services provided.

The present sports medicine program was developed as the brainchild of basically two people, Dr. W.S. Mann and then head UND athletic trainer Jim Ruud with full support of the university and athletic administrations. It was done to solve two readily apparent problems:

1) Comprehensive care of the UND athlete to include medical, injury and psychological care;

and 2) to provide a living laboratory for training resident physicians and medical students in the area of musculoskeletal medicine.

It has been successful in both, but not without being very labor intensive and requiring the ongoing dedication of the providers of the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

So what services have been provided? The following is provided and hopefully fairly complete:

Approximately 400 physician performed preparticipation exams yearly;

Physician in attendance at all football, hockey and basketball games;

Physician attendance at Sunday morning injury clinics following athletic contests;

Same day physician appointments for the injured or ill UND athletes;

Coordination of care of the injured athlete, always including the trainer and often involves meeting with a parent and, when necessary, with the coach;

Bimonthly sports medicine lecture series for residents, sports medicine fellows, interested medical students, physical therapy fellows, athletic trainers and athletic training students;

The Jim Ruud Lectureship monthly.

I would hope that any future arrangements would maintain the original two goals and continue to provide the medical care and educational services now provided.

I think it is appropriate to particularly mention two people whose dedication has been particularly exemplary: Dr. W.S. Mann for his 35 plus years of caring for the football team, and Dr. Greg Greek for his 31 years of caring for the hockey team. That kind of dedication is difficult to find.