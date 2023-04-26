Letter: Love is greater than faith and hope

As a conference volunteer, I enjoyed the privilege of serving food to a billionaire, Mark. I was fascinated by his speech about his profitable refinery business. Later, I noticed Mark approaching his vehicle when a homeless man, Steve, begged him to spare a few dollars for food. Mark refused and shouted, “Get a job and earn.” So, I took Steve to a restaurant and ate with him. Steve explained that he is unable to work because of reduced vision. I returned to my hotel and read the Lord’s words, “I was hungry and you gave me food”. Truly, my lunch with that homeless beggar was my ‘Lunch with God.’

In the night I dreamed about a bright light saying, “Well done my servant. You fed me twice today.” I asked, “God, how could you be in that evil billionaire who refused to help the poor?” The light said, “Whether billionaire, or homeless, I was in both, creating their flesh and blood from the food that you gave. Recall the context of Matthew 5:44-45. I cause the sun to rise on religious and atheists. I send rain on males/females and LGBTQ. I give life to pro-choice and to pro-life. I equally love good ones and evil ones. Wake up and love one another.” I realized that the knowledge of good and evil results in discriminative judgment (fruit). I refuse to eat that fruit of discrimination. Without judging good or evil, I choose to love all. In truth, love is greater than faith and hope (1 Corinthians 13:13).

It's been 11 years since I last saw my son, Arnav Fegade. I wish I could teach him about non-judgmental love. With hope that Arnav would someday read this letter, I want to say, "I love you, Arnav.”