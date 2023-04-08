Letter: Legislators did not listen to truthful testimony

I am heartbroken and disgusted that HB 1254, which would ban and criminalize gender-affirming care for transgender youth, has passed.

I read all of the testimony for the bill, which took place in January and March. In favor of the bill: 32 people (eight of whom copied the same letter) who had no indication that they had ever met a trans person; three trans people from other states who regretted gender-affirming care; four doctors, two of whom cited religious beliefs.

In opposition to the bill: 13 doctors who treat folks with gender dysphoria, several of whom cited research supporting the benefits of gender-affirming care; six parents of transgender kids; nine transgender people who either live in or grew up in North Dakota; six people who know people who are trans; 15 mental health professionals who treat trans kids; three teachers; 31 others who believe that medical decisions should be left up to patients, parents, and doctors, not the legislature; seven organizations, including four medical professional organizations and three supporting human rights.

The difference is stark and disturbing: those opposing the bill cited research, evidence, and experience in their arguments against this bill; those in favor cited opinions, and misinformation. Yet most of our elected officials, who not only had access to the written testimony that I read, but had the opportunity to see and hear the witnesses in person, voted to pass the bill. Clearly the expert witnesses carried no weight compared to uninformed opinions and fear mongering.

These are our elected officials, folks. God help us all.