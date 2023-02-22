Letter: Keep LGBTQ+ talks in our communities

I’m a suicide prevention advocate in North Dakota. I specialize in LGBTQ+ outcome data, and I work in healthcare. This legislative session has seen nearly 20 bills involving LGBTQ+ identity in some capacity, and many of these bills restrict access to care or support.

I want folks to know that from the medical and suicide prevention side, we share the pain and outrage when trans care isn’t properly followed. I know it seems like every day there is another detransition story or exposè on a hospital. It is terrible when the World Professional Association of Transgender Health’s Standards of Care isn’t followed. It took five years to develop, included 119 medical experts, 1,500 citations, and is how to make sure care is safe, effective, and appropriate. This care saves lives when we follow it.

Many of our lawmakers and communities are terrified of what’s happening in other states, but in our rush to prevent the frightening stories we hear, we’ll just make it worse. When we can’t have honest and open conversations with kids or let them explore who they are, they shut down, stop talking to us, or push us away.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to being a parent or kid. We know that. Most parents just want their kid to be happy. Laws that try to fit everyone into a box hurt us all. Please urge lawmakers to keep these conversations where they belong: in communities, between families, and with doctors.