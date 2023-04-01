Letter: It’s time for the City Council to fix mistakes associated with the Fufeng project

This is in regard to the exclusion of the de-annexation petition of North Washington businesses and property owners in Grand Forks, and Mayor Brandon Bochenski’s recent Viewpoint, published in the Wednesday edition of the Herald.

Because of the Chinese Communist Party Fufeng plant project, the Falconer Township businesses were unfairly annexed into the city. These businesses have for years provided and paid for their own services, paid taxes and provided good jobs for employees that live in the city of Grand Forks and support many city functions. We provide a huge benefit to the city.

After months and months of city leaders refusing to listen to citizens, and then involving our senators and congressman at a national level, then with the request of our secretary of the United States Air Force announcing that Fufeng was a threat now and in the future, our City Council finally voted to stop the project.

It’s time for Mayor Bochenski to stop profiling North 81 businesses and blaming them for his part in the Fufeng trojan horse and the threat to our city and country.

If the North 81 businesses are to be reassessed, according to Mayor Bochenski, then all of Grand Forks County should be as well.

Is our mayor now making it personal?

We now know the seriousness of the threat of China and that they are our No. 1 enemy.

This is our land, not communist China. We can’t afford to sell them our land. Why can’t lifelong citizens get the same or more support from the city that was given to CCP Fufeng?

We need our City Council to show our citizens, the North 81 businesses and everyone in our country where their loyalty stands. The council should own up to the mistakes the city leaders and the council made with this project and how it has affected our city and nation. Somehow put forth the courage to do the right thing and vote yes for the exclusion and de-annexation petition.