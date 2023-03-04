Letter: Ideas for a new aquatics center in Grand Forks

As a past pool manager, lifeguard, swimming lessons instructor and one season as a competitive swimmer for the Riders, I was saddened to read that the aquatics center at UND will be razed.

I also read the January article about the Park Board beginning to look at building an aquatics center.

I think there should be three organizations involved with the planning of this new center: Grand Forks Park Board, Grand Forks Public Schools and UND.

Each of these entities, from my point of view, have a stake in this project. The Park Board's stake is to give the members of our community another fitness option, more time for swimming lessons, and just another way to make our long cold months go faster. The school district could host swim meets there, and even the state meet. UND's stake is a replacement facility for the current one.