99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Ideas for a new aquatics center in Grand Forks

I think there should be three organizations involved with the planning of this new acquatics center: Grand Forks Park Board, Grand Forks Public Schools and UND.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Don Schempp, Grand Forks
March 04, 2023 12:00 PM

As a past pool manager, lifeguard, swimming lessons instructor and one season as a competitive swimmer for the Riders, I was saddened to read that the aquatics center at UND will be razed.

I also read the January article about the Park Board beginning to look at building an aquatics center.

I think there should be three organizations involved with the planning of this new center: Grand Forks Park Board, Grand Forks Public Schools and UND.

Each of these entities, from my point of view, have a stake in this project. The Park Board's stake is to give the members of our community another fitness option, more time for swimming lessons, and just another way to make our long cold months go faster. The school district could host swim meets there, and even the state meet. UND's stake is a replacement facility for the current one.

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Thoughts on ‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams
March 04, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Nelson Rosit, Grand Forks
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: City of Grand Forks should hold public forum for after-action review
March 04, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Patrick, Grand Forks
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Closing Hyslop pool will have a negative impact on Grand Forks
March 04, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robyn Bancroft, Grand Forks