Letter: Hold the city to their lease obligations

Regarding the story “ Grand Forks JDA denies Herald request to terminate lease early .”

I hope your comments about the Herald’s lease with the city will wake up the citizens of Grand Forks on how the “city fathers” apparently treat their tenants and other good citizens.

You neglected to mention one additional item the city of Grand Forks owes the Herald. After the Flood of 1997, the Herald could have walked away from the downtown community and put up a nice (and probably less expensive) utilitarian style building on the edge of town. But no, the Herald rebuilding became a symbol of Grand Forks’ “Come Hell or High Water” community spirit!

Please hold the city to their lease obligations; maybe they will even fill in the hole for the balance of the lease.