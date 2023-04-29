Letter: Healing hate in the heartland

The rich get richer. For many Americans, that has meant shrinking prospects and 40 years of downward mobility. Many are resentful. Unprincipled politicians and TV anchors have fanned this resentment into the bitter factionalism that now tears at our heartland.

People often trust hatemongers because they’re from the same party or tribe. Group identity is a powerful force.

Even so, I believe some of the bitterness would disappear if we could muster the will to do two things: first, disempower wealthy elites by redistributing wealth; and second, fund programs that make life more affordable.

Here’s a good reason for wealth redistribution. A Princeton study concluded that America is no longer a democracy. It’s an oligarchy, where wealthy elites determine our laws.

Wealthy donors pickpocket Americans by “buying” laws that provide them subsidies and tax breaks. That’s why plutocrats – who need help least – get so much more from government than people who need help most.

ADVERTISEMENT

To correct this injustice, we should limit wealth. Do it with a wealth tax. As people rise into higher wealth brackets, tax wealth above each bracket at progressively higher rates. Tax wealth above $100 million at 100 percent.

This will eliminate oligarchy. Another way to constrain elites is to ban money from lobbyists, PACs, and SUPERPACs limit individual political donations to $500.

While we’re at it, let’s ban gerrymandering and reenact Glass/Steagall to prevent dangerous speculative banking.

Such changes are extreme but necessary. They will end the power of oligarchs while preserving our free enterprise system.

Few people can be happy, however, until their economic needs are met. We need to make life more affordable.

We can start by providing Medicare for all. Beyond that, we can quadruple the Earned Income Tax Credit and apply it to a larger set of Americans.

With mindful policy reform, we can cut the welter of public assistance programs from 83 to perhaps 10. We can simplify our system while providing cradle-to-grave security. When Americans feel secure relative to health care, income, career training, child care and elder care, they’ll be happier and less responsive to the hate mongering of unprincipled politicians.