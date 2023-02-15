Letter: HB 1532 will weaken public school systems

Legislators must protect our public schools, our children and our teachers and reject HB 1532.

When I pay my taxes to run the public school system, I know all children are welcome and children, teachers and staff are protected from discrimination. I know there is a federal, state and district system supporting the quality of education. I know tax dollars are not supporting an individual’s idea of education. I know if changes to public education are needed, we can attend board meetings, run for office, etc.

HB 1532 is a voucher for an educational reimbursement program to allow families to use public funds to pay for private school tuition. Proponents of voucher programs argue they offer families greater choice and educational opportunities, yet there are arguments against it.

Voucher programs drain resources from the public system. When public funds are used to pay for private school tuition, they are taken from the public schools, which are already struggling to provide adequate resources for all students.

Voucher programs can lead to further segregation and education inequality. Private schools are often selective in their admission processes, meaning students from low-income families or those with disabilities may be excluded. This can result in a two-tiered system where wealthier students attend private schools while others are left in under-resourced public schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

Private schools are not held to the same accountability standards. Private schools don’t have to adhere to the same testing and evaluation standards, making it difficult to compare effectiveness. Private schools are not subject to the same transparency and open records laws as public schools, meaning their finances, policies and practices may not be subject to public scrutiny.

Finally, voucher programs often lack proper oversight and regulation, which can lead to fraud and misuse of public funds. With limited oversight, there’s a risk that public funds will be misused or siphoned to those who don’t have the best interests of students in mind.

Using public funds for voucher programs is not in the best interest of our state's students or education system.

I’m disappointed in Rep. Claire Cory, R-Grand Forks. Her bill weakens our Grand Forks Public School System by taking tax dollars from public school children to give to private for-profit or nonprofit schools. Legislators like her are representing the religious lobbyists who want to exclude children, rather than include all. Legislators must vote against HB 1532.

