Letter: Hats off to Sen. Cramer for the PROVE IT Act

If we’re ever to solve climate change, we’ve got to get China in on it. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) has introduced a bill with Senator Chris Coons (D-DL) that could be the first step toward that goal. It’s called the PROVE IT Act, and it calls for the collection of data that would establish the carbon footprint of important products. Those numbers are likely to show that America leads the world in clean production methods.

Armed with those numbers, America could require dirtier imports to pay a carbon tariff that levels the playing field. A carbon tariff isn’t part of the Cramer-Coons legislation, but the PROVE IT Act could supply the numbers that would make a carbon tariff possible.

Proponents of carbon tariffs argue that they would have the same real-world impact as a carbon border adjustment mechanism (a “CBAM”). A CBAM is the most potent way to make it in the interest of our trading partners to join America in solving climate change. Under a CBAM, a country that taxes its own carbon pollution can apply the tax to imports. The application of that tax, the “border adjustment,” is permissible under World Trade Organization rules because the country applying the border adjustment isn’t punishing trade; they’re simply applying the same rules to imports that they apply to their own manufacturers.

The European Union is beginning to implement a cross between a carbon tariff and a CBAM. Starting this year, importers must declare how many greenhouse gasses were emitted in the production of the items coming into the EU. From 2023 to 2026, the EU will be collecting data. Starting in 2026, imports from countries that don’t tax emissions will be taxed on entry to the EU.

Data from the PROVE IT Act can be used defensively or offensively. On defense, the

Act would help American companies prove their claims to cleanliness as their products enter the European Union. On offense, the act could supply data that could support either an American carbon tariff or a CBAM.

Armed with accurate numbers, America could show that we’re simply being fair as we work to get the world in on climate action. Since emissions anywhere are climate change everywhere, it’s important to make the whole world accountable. Thankfully, that doesn’t require protracted negotiations at the United Nations. All it requires is a bold move by the United States. We’d be saying to the world, “You want access to our very lucrative consumer market? Fine. Just pay at our borders a fee that levels the playing field so that the cost of greenhouse gas pollution is added to the price of your products.”

If we were to pursue a carbon tariff, the United States might argue in the World Trade Organization that we’re being fair because our many environmental regulations are the equivalent of a domestic tax.

With a CBAM, the United States would be arguing that we’re simply applying the very same tax to imports that we apply to domestic products. Of course, that would require the adoption of a carbon tax here in America.

Adopting a carbon tax is politically difficult. It’s not part of the PROVE IT Act.

At republicEn.org, we think of a carbon tax as a tax swap. We’d start by reducing payroll taxes – the 6.2% FICA tax that employees pay on top of the 6.2% that their employers pay. We’d pair that tax cut with an equal carbon tax applied at the mine and at the pipeline, meaning that only the few companies that mine coal or put stuff in a pipeline would have any recordkeeping to do. Products that are made with a lot of burning and dumping into the trash dump of the sky would go up in price relative to products that don’t pollute as much. The incentive for clean energy would be in the price that consumers see on shelves rather than in fickle tax incentives or in regulations that can’t reach China.

If we implemented a CBAM that made China’s exporters pay our carbon tax on entry to America, they’d probably sue us in the World Trade Organization. They’d likely lose that case, whereupon they’d enact their own carbon tax. Otherwise, China would be forking over money to Washington that they could be collecting for Beijing. Soon, the whole world would join in taxing carbon pollution. Eight billion people would start seeing the true cost of dumping into the trash dump of the sky, and they’d choose cleaner products because they’re cheaper relative to dirty products made accountable. It’s a practical, American solution to climate change. It relies on free people engaged in free enterprise rather than regulations or fickle tax incentives. It’s a way that America could go on offense to get the whole world in on solving climate change.

Former U.S. Rep. Bob Inglis (R-SC4 1993-1999; 2005-2011) directs republicEn.org, a growing group of conservatives who care about climate change.