Opinion Letters

Letter: Grand Awards to be offered again

Recognizing the Grand Awards organizing committee and the sponsors, as six entrepreneurs were featured at the Grand Awards event last month.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Steve Moser, SCORE Mentor, Grand Forks
Today at 10:00 AM

The Grand Awards were held last month and there was a very nice article written by Pamela Knudson in the Sunday, May 28, edition of the Herald.

We featured six entrepreneurs that we honored with awards. I would like to recognize the entire Grand Awards Organizing Committee Membership: 701 Fund, Evolve Grand Forks, SCORE – Grand Forks, ND Women’s Business Center, Downtown Development Association, ND Small Business Development Center, Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Dakotas, and Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation. Our sponsors included SCORE – Grand Forks, 701 Fund, Frandsen Bank and Trust, and Community Foundation.

We plan to offer this event again next year.

