Letter: Gov. Doug Burgum comes off as believable in quest to be president

On Wednesday, I watched North Dakota Governor Burgum's speech announcing his candidacy for the presidency. Let me be clear: Given his political views, I would not vote for him, and I don't think he has a realistic chance of being nominated.

Nevertheless, allow me to put on my hat as a communication scholar and make a few observations: Burgum has a pleasing rhetorical style, one standing in clear contrast to Trump's bombastic discourse and Pence’s overly-scripted, clearly strategic and too smooth speech (delivered a few minutes after Burgum’s). In many ways Burgum sounded like Jimmy Carter. He used his life’s experiences growing up in a small town to suggest why he could help the country. In my opinion, the substance and tone of Burgum's rhetoric made him come off as believable, genuine and authentic.

Normally, after a few minutes, I tune out when others announce their candidacy. Candidate political views and policies don't account for why I do this. Rhetorical style does explain this. Moral of the story: As I have argued in numerous op-eds, using a "rhetorical" perspective to analyze events and speeches is not inherently nor necessarily "political."