Letter: Go slow with North Dakota cigar bar bill

Gov. Doug Burgum signed House Bill 1229, which would authorize cigar bars and lounges in North Dakota starting Aug. 1. This is a step back from a comprehensive ban on smoking in public places, which includes restaurants, bars, hotel and motel rooms. In 2012, North Dakota voters enacted the law via an initiated statutory measure.

To those who support this legislation, I say not so fast. A public advocacy group called BreatheND spent a number of years and quite a lot of money in fighting for a comprehensive clean indoors air law here in North Dakota. Their efforts resulted in the passage of the initiated measure in 2012. Prior to that, a number of North Dakota cities had enacted indoor smoking bans of one sort or another.

I predict that BreatheND or some other group will likely launch a referendum petition against House Bill 1229. Any opponents would have a short window of time – 90 days from the day that the governor signed the bill, and it was filed with the secretary of state (and that clock is ticking) – in which to gather signatures on a referendum petition and present them to the secretary of state's office to place the matter on the 2024 ballot.

If the number of signatures on such a referendum petition are deemed sufficient; the legislation would not take effect as a law until the voters have had their say on the matter. At the present time, however, no group has stepped forward with plans to launch a referendum petition against House Bill 1229.

Personally, I oppose this walking back on the law which voters approved back in 2012. Although, it would be highly unlikely that I would go into a cigar bar myself, I am on the side of public health and safety on this one.