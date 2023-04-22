99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Go slow with North Dakota cigar bar bill

I predict that BreatheND or some other group will likely launch a referendum petition against House Bill 1229.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Clarence F. "Rick" Olson, Fargo
Today at 12:00 PM

Gov. Doug Burgum signed House Bill 1229, which would authorize cigar bars and lounges in North Dakota starting Aug. 1. This is a step back from a comprehensive ban on smoking in public places, which includes restaurants, bars, hotel and motel rooms. In 2012, North Dakota voters enacted the law via an initiated statutory measure.

To those who support this legislation, I say not so fast. A public advocacy group called BreatheND spent a number of years and quite a lot of money in fighting for a comprehensive clean indoors air law here in North Dakota. Their efforts resulted in the passage of the initiated measure in 2012. Prior to that, a number of North Dakota cities had enacted indoor smoking bans of one sort or another.

I predict that BreatheND or some other group will likely launch a referendum petition against House Bill 1229. Any opponents would have a short window of time – 90 days from the day that the governor signed the bill, and it was filed with the secretary of state (and that clock is ticking) – in which to gather signatures on a referendum petition and present them to the secretary of state's office to place the matter on the 2024 ballot.

If the number of signatures on such a referendum petition are deemed sufficient; the legislation would not take effect as a law until the voters have had their say on the matter. At the present time, however, no group has stepped forward with plans to launch a referendum petition against House Bill 1229.

Personally, I oppose this walking back on the law which voters approved back in 2012. Although, it would be highly unlikely that I would go into a cigar bar myself, I am on the side of public health and safety on this one.

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Reexamine priorities with the US budget
April 22, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Chuck Goyette, Red Lake Falls, Minnesota
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Farmers Union naive to be neutral
April 22, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Travis and Karen Anderson, Warwick, North Dakota
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Hold the city to their lease obligations
April 22, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Connor, Devils Lake
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3 Old Guys in Fairbanks.jpg
Northland Outdoors
The ‘3 Old Guys’ and family members look back on epic snowmobile trip from Minnesota to Alaska
April 21, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
20210307-4235.jpg
College
Back again, James Madison's Tyree Ihenacho will transfer to UND men's basketball
April 22, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Ypsilanti
North Dakota
74-year-old man killed in crash near Ypsilanti, North Dakota
April 22, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3867515+marijuana.jpeg
Minnesota
Potential cannabis legalization concerns Minnesota law enforcement
April 22, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly