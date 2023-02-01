Letter: Glad to be part of a forward-thinking city

On Thursday, I was honored to receive the Henry Havig Award at the annual Grand Forks-East Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce banquet. Not only is it a prestigious award, it is also one of the highest honors in our community. And it’s a great responsibility to carry on the tradition of all those who came before. I will continue to work to maintain the level of integrity that this award brings to honor all previous recipients.

I was utterly and completely surprised to receive this award. Each year The Chamber staff works tirelessly to put this event together and this year was no exception, with over 450 attendees. In addition to facilitating all of the events of the evening, they were even able to keep this award and my family’s presence a total surprise to me. I'm thankful and I appreciate the members of our community, The Chamber staff and all Chamber members for the outpouring of well wishes and support since Thursday.

We’ve developed a strong community and we are continuing the tradition of developing strong partnerships.

The speakers of the event from Grand Sky illustrated how their partnerships with our private sector and military are putting Grand Forks on the world stage to compete in testing and development of UAS. This forward-thinking community is leaving a living legacy for future generations. I am thankful to be a part of it.

With sincere gratitude.