Letter: Give compassion and sympathy to others

I believe that when someone causes me to feel bad, that as much as I might want to pay them back for the harm they caused me, it is unwarranted.

Opinion by J.P. Jarombeck, Grand Forks
Today at 10:00 AM

I believe that when someone causes me to feel bad, that as much as I might want to pay them back for the harm they caused me, it is unwarranted. It might be that the discomfort another visited upon me might be God’s payback for some discomfort I unknowingly caused someone else, therefore “settling the score.” However, if I were to act in retribution, I would actually be committing a transgression against the other person. An example might be that a business gets robbed because it’s God’s retribution for them cheating on their taxes or some other unforeseen indiscretion.

It’s hard if not impossible for us to know where we stand karmically, which raises the question of whether or not we should seek retribution at all. Because of this realization, Jesus said it is important that we behave with compassion and sympathy towards anyone who may be perceived as having done harm to others.

Furthermore, Jesus would also say that when we are considering the degree of blame we might assign to someone, we should keep in mind that we are not only punishing that person, we are also punishing all those who care for and appreciate that person. From their friends and family who enjoyed interacting with them and especially to the children of those whom we seek to avenge. Children of those who have been accused of having caused harm to someone are more likely to have emotional problems, reduced abilities to learn and function in society, and a higher likelihood of committing transgressions themselves. Many studies have determined that there is a significantly detrimental impact on the children of those who are deemed to be punishable.

So, when I hear people pushing for heavy-handed punishments for people, it is worrisome due to the possibly significantly damaging effects it might have not only on the person, but also on their loved ones, and on society as a whole. Maybe, someday we will learn the lesson of Jesus’ story, which is that we are so incapable of administering justice, we sentenced God to death.

