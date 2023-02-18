99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Letter: Get the full story on North Dakota’s private schools

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Kathy Lieberg, Grand Forks
February 18, 2023 11:00 AM

I have been following the discussion concerning the granting of vouchers to parents of private school children. As a parent and grandparent of nine children who attended a private school, and as a former para for 32 years at St. Michael’s School, I am well aware of the need for vouchers.

We paid our taxes which helped support the local public school system and then chose to send our children to a private school.

As a para I was well aware of the ins and outs of what went on in the school for the education of its students. We had reading teachers (through the Title I government program, plus speech/language teachers), paid through federal taxes. Private schools must follow the same rules as the public sector when it comes to curriculum, the number of contact days needed per student and the lunch program must follow government standards.

Perhaps Ms. Buchhop should spend some time visiting with the “unaccountable administrators” and get the full story about how private schools are run before assuming what goes on.

