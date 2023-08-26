6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Free school meals would build a strong, healthy foundation for generations

The Legislature's projection of a $166 million surplus above initial estimates underscores the missed chance to invest in our children's well-being.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Deven Mantz
Today at 8:51 AM

To the editor,

In case you weren’t aware, last spring the North Dakota Legislature avoided helping all North Dakota school children by denying them school meals. While some ground was gained and income eligibility limits were increased, more should have been done. This disappointment is compounded by news of a substantial surplus in the state's general fund tax revenues. The Legislature's projection of a $166 million surplus above initial estimates underscores the missed chance to invest in our children's well-being.

According to the ND Kids Count 2023 Legislative session: Children’s Well-Being Report , about 81,000 children in North Dakota could have benefited from the original school meals legislation, countering food insecurity. These children deserve a bright future; proper nutrition is crucial for that to be a reality.

An extra $50 million from sales and use taxes could have guaranteed school meals for all North Dakota School children. The nearly $82 million surplus in corporate income taxes alone could have paid for the meals, and then some.

It's disheartening to see this significant opportunity squandered, prioritizing tax breaks over some of our most vulnerable citizens. These surplus funds, unallocated in the 2023 session, were a chance to uplift communities and shape a brighter future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately for us, we can start working on the 2025 session right now. Looking to the 2025 session, state legislators should reconsider their focus. Let's seize this moment to pass legislation that no child has to attend school hungry. This will lay the foundation for a healthier, stronger North Dakota for generations to come.

Deven Mantz
Minot, N.D.

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
ND Democratic-NPL will always fight for strong public schools
19h ago
 · 
By  Ryan Braunberger
Cody Schuler ACLU.jpg
Letters
Viewpoint: Don’t let your support for the LGBTQ+ community end after Pride
20h ago
 · 
By  Cody Schuler
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Donald Trump is not being unfairly indicted
3d ago
 · 
By  Lee Murdock
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Newfolden town logo sign tower.jpg
Local
Newfest, an annual event in Newfolden, Minnesota, comes back for another year Sept. 8-10
1h ago
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
08xx23 DigitalBillboards.jpg
Local
Grand Forks mayor, council president both say billboards need more regulation, or reduction
2h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Voigt
08xx23 MeganWerven1.jpg
Community
Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-off: Werven looking to cook up something sweet for contest
2h ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
08xx23 LisaMarvin1.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Lisa Marvin trades hockey stick for fishing rod to honor her brother
2h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken