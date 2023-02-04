99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Free school meals is the right thing to do

This is such common-sense legislation based on a simple idea that feeding kids while they are at school is the right thing to do.

Letter to the editor FSA
By Ron Franz, Grand Forks
February 04, 2023 01:00 PM

I’d like to thank the bipartisan group of North Dakota legislators that are addressing the issues around school meals with House Bill 1491 and 1494.

This is such common-sense legislation based on a simple idea that feeding kids while they are at school is the right thing to do. The stories that we hear about lunch shaming and lunch debt are heartbreaking. If this legislation passes, the only news stories we’ll see about North Dakota school meals will be that we are leaders in taking care of our youth, showing a return on our investment in higher test scores and most importantly, healthier kids for generations to come.

This is the kind of relief that working families in North Dakota will sincerely appreciate.

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Conflicts of interest must be addressed
March 01, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Betsy Perkins, Grand Forks
2524377+Burgum, Doug_0.jpg
Letters
Viewpoint: Legislative session on track to address North Dakota’s biggest challenges
February 28, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Gov. Doug Burgum
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Events reflect poorly on state auditor’s office
February 25, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Sulland, Grand Forks