Letter: Free school meals is the right thing to do

I’d like to thank the bipartisan group of North Dakota legislators that are addressing the issues around school meals with House Bill 1491 and 1494.

This is such common-sense legislation based on a simple idea that feeding kids while they are at school is the right thing to do. The stories that we hear about lunch shaming and lunch debt are heartbreaking. If this legislation passes, the only news stories we’ll see about North Dakota school meals will be that we are leaders in taking care of our youth, showing a return on our investment in higher test scores and most importantly, healthier kids for generations to come.

This is the kind of relief that working families in North Dakota will sincerely appreciate.