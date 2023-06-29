Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Finish the job on permitting reform.

To help ensure this continues deep into the future, policymakers need to support comprehensive permitting reform for much-needed infrastructure upgrades.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Lynn Granger, Denver, Colorado
Today at 10:00 AM

North Dakota is a proud energy-producing state. To help ensure this continues deep into the future, policymakers need to support comprehensive permitting reform for much-needed infrastructure upgrades. Important steps were taken toward this goal with key provisions in the debt ceiling deal, as discussed in “Debt ceiling deal 'far from perfect,' but it does have benefits for North Dakota, Rep. Kelly Armstrong says” (May 31).

This progress really matters in North Dakota. According to a recent PwC study, oil and natural gas operators in the state support more than 72,000 workers who make $5.6 billion in earnings. Together, these companies and their professionals generate $17 billion in total economic activity. In order to truly harness North Dakota’s vast resources and support further economic development, the government needs to take additional steps to support new energy infrastructure.

Lawmakers in Bismarck and Washington can start by updating onerous regulations, limiting frivolous lawsuits opposing projects, and otherwise modernizing a process that too often prevents America from building the infrastructure we need.

Momentum is on our side. Now is the time to finish the job on comprehensive permitting reform.

Granger is the Midwest and Mountain West Region director of the American Petroleum Institute.

