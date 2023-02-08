Letter: Finally, an end to the Fufeng debacle

I want to thank all the Grand Forks citizens for all the hard work they have done during this Fufeng debacle. Going out in 20 below zero weather to get signatures and then being creative and making a drive-thru so people did not have to get out of their car to sign the petition. You all make us proud to be North Dakotans.

Also, I appreciate Jodi Carlson, who put her heart and soul into making sure she was there to speak for so many that couldn't. I am sure all the elevator owners are also happy that they can still be in business and save those small towns that need them.

Let’s not forget the environmental issues that also have been saved. Let's also not forget the Grand Forks City Council that wanted to throw Grand Forks under the bus; they have no clue what real economic development means. And to think how many of the council have now made statements that they really were not for this project. Their jobs are on the line in the next election.

I personally have been working with Costco to bring their company to Grand Forks. That would really bring jobs and money to our community. Fargo is ready to build another Costco as they are so busy with all the people from Grand Forks and Canada who now bypass Grand Forks to shop there. I feel for all the business owners who have been let down by this council.

And please, Grand Forks Herald, take down that Fufeng listing on your web site. We have heard enough!