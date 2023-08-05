Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Expand the Child Tax Credit to end child poverty

Congress let the CTC expansion and monthly payments expire. Now families are struggling, and children are falling back into poverty.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Kathleen Ness, Grand Forks
Today at 11:00 AM

This summer marks the two-year anniversary of when America solved child poverty. In July 2021, monthly payments for the expanded Child Tax Credit went out for the first time. Because the expansion was targeted to families with little or no income, over 3 million children were lifted from poverty after that first payment. Research has shown that parents spent their payments wisely, investing in housing, medical care, food, clothing, education, and other necessities of daily life that would benefit the health and well-being of their children.

But Congress let the CTC expansion and monthly payments expire. Now families are struggling, and children are falling back into poverty. But is Congress racing to help? House leaders certainly aren’t. Their new tax plan offers trillions in tax cuts to the wealthy and big corporations, but nothing for the families who finally got some relief in 2021 only to have it taken away. Instead, they propose to use the tax code to make the rich richer, while overlooking the basic needs of our nation’s most vulnerable children.

The conscience of our members of Congress is expressed through the public policies they support. Besides the basic humanitarian responsibility of making sure all our nation’s children are housed, fed, and cared for in all essential ways, our elected officials should also study the future cost of not providing adequate support for child development. From a purely practical standpoint, if they want strong, healthy workers to contribute to our economy over the next several decades, the developmental needs of our youth cannot be postponed.

Our representatives and senators must prioritize families with low income by expanding the CTC this year and reject any tax legislation that doesn’t do so. I ask Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven and Congressman Kelly Armstrong to join with colleagues on both sides of the political aisle to do the right thing.

In 2021, we figured out how to end child poverty. It’s time to finish the job.

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: To say a judge is Democrat or Republican simply creates additional problems in our torn society
16m ago
 · 
By  Mike Connor
Kelly Armstrong
Letters
Viewpoint: House Republicans uncovering the truth on Hunter Biden’s special treatment under the law
2h ago
 · 
By  Rep. Kelly Armstrong
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Sen. Kevin Cramer, stand with Sen. Tommy Tuberville and the veterans
3h ago
 · 
By  Rory Gable
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
1977063+082915.N.GFH_.PRIDE_2.JPG
Local
LGBTQ+ Pride events kick off in Grand Forks this weekend
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
DSCF4330.JPG
Sports
Cricket taking off in Grand Forks
1d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
two people stand next to a street post on either sign of a missing poster
North Dakota
Farmer's tip about missing identical twin from West Fargo prompts extensive search in Barnes County
1d ago
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
080523 DispatchAward1.jpg
Local
Grand Forks dispatch center first in the U.S. to feature traveling dispatchers
1h ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly