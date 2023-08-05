Letter: Expand the Child Tax Credit to end child poverty

This summer marks the two-year anniversary of when America solved child poverty. In July 2021, monthly payments for the expanded Child Tax Credit went out for the first time. Because the expansion was targeted to families with little or no income, over 3 million children were lifted from poverty after that first payment. Research has shown that parents spent their payments wisely, investing in housing, medical care, food, clothing, education, and other necessities of daily life that would benefit the health and well-being of their children.

But Congress let the CTC expansion and monthly payments expire. Now families are struggling, and children are falling back into poverty. But is Congress racing to help? House leaders certainly aren’t. Their new tax plan offers trillions in tax cuts to the wealthy and big corporations, but nothing for the families who finally got some relief in 2021 only to have it taken away. Instead, they propose to use the tax code to make the rich richer, while overlooking the basic needs of our nation’s most vulnerable children.

The conscience of our members of Congress is expressed through the public policies they support. Besides the basic humanitarian responsibility of making sure all our nation’s children are housed, fed, and cared for in all essential ways, our elected officials should also study the future cost of not providing adequate support for child development. From a purely practical standpoint, if they want strong, healthy workers to contribute to our economy over the next several decades, the developmental needs of our youth cannot be postponed.

Our representatives and senators must prioritize families with low income by expanding the CTC this year and reject any tax legislation that doesn’t do so. I ask Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven and Congressman Kelly Armstrong to join with colleagues on both sides of the political aisle to do the right thing.

In 2021, we figured out how to end child poverty. It’s time to finish the job.