Letter: Everyone wants to eat, but not produce

I sat down at my computer to write a steaming rebuttal letter, after reading the letter to the editor by Mr. Hart in reference to the Dakota Valley Growers proposed Livestock Expansion in Hamilton, North Dakota “stinks.” After taking some time to gather my thoughts and receive confirmation pertaining to a few of the issues raised in the article, I realized what this situation boils down to is misinformation and fear.

By nature, we are wary of new things; that being said we cannot, nor should we, stop progress. While I understand Mr. Hart’s and others fears and anger towards change, I believe his fears are without merit and therefore brought forward to instill a bad impression in the minds of those involved by means of fear mongering.

As a farmer, attitudes toward agriculture, like those exhibited by the author, bother me. In this day and age, everyone wants to consume but not produce. Not in my backyard, I’m told. I am sorry to break it to you, but everyone eats. After the informational meeting held at Cavalier last Wednesday, I thought to myself after Mr. Hart raised his concerns, I wonder if he ate the meal beforehand, and where did the meat in that meal come from? The answer probably is an operation similar to the one proposed.

I am not saying we should not have questions when it comes to projects like the one proposed, but I please ask to not jump to conclusions. The “not in my backyard” attitude only works for so long until all options are exhausted. Everyone wants to consume, but no one wants to produce. It will be the death of agriculture not only here in North Dakota, but also America. And then where do we turn, China?