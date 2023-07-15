Letter: Etiquette reminders for funeral processions

We’ve seemed to have lost respect for loved ones who have passed away. Or maybe it’s just that no one ever taught us the proper etiquette in driving whenever you come across a funeral procession. We get it right whenever a first responder is “no longer in service.” Maybe it’s all the lights and sirens that forces us to pull over and stop.

It used to be, and it should be even now, that whenever you see a hearse with its headlights and four-way flashers on, followed by a parade of vehicles also with its headlights and four-way flashers on, that you would pull over and stop to pay your respects (whether you knew the person or not). You also did not drive between, join, pass on a two-lane road or cross the path of the vehicles in a funeral procession. It was a sign of respect and honor to the family and friends who are grieving. It is also the law – see N.D. Century Code § 39-10-72.

But, for most, it seems life is so hectic and super busy that we don’t appear to have the time to pause and show love and kindness. That, my friends, is a sad reflection of our society that ought and should care for one another.

We are better than the norm. We are people of love and kindness. We are people who respect the fallen (whether a first responder, member of our armed forces, or just a beloved member of our community). Please stop and show the world you care. And please teach this etiquette to our children when they learn to drive. May we all rest in peace … and be respected.

Keep the faith.