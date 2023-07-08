Letter: ESG and the Shadow State

ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and the Shadow State are two concepts that have gained significant attention in recent years. While ESG is a framework for evaluating companies based on their environmental, social, and governance practices, the Shadow State refers to the merging of state and corporate power.

ESG has become a popular framework for evaluating companies based on their environmental, social and governance practices. It is a set of standards that investors use to evaluate companies based on their sustainability and ethical practices. ESG has been praised for its ability to encourage companies to adopt more sustainable practices and to promote social responsibility. However, it has also been criticized for being too vague and subjective, and for allowing companies to engage in “greenwashing” – falsely claiming that their products and services are environmentally friendly.

On the other hand, the Shadow State refers to the merging of state and corporate power. It is a concept that has gained significant attention in recent years, as governments and corporations have become increasingly intertwined. The Shadow State is often associated with the rise of surveillance capitalism, where companies use data to monitor and control individuals. It has been criticized for eroding privacy and civil liberties, and for allowing corporations to wield too much power over individuals.

Despite their differences, ESG and the Shadow State share some similarities. Both concepts are concerned with the impact that companies have on society and the environment. They both recognize the need for companies to be socially responsible and to adopt sustainable practices. However, while ESG is a voluntary framework that companies can choose to adopt, the Shadow State is a more insidious phenomenon that is often hidden from public view.