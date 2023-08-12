Letter: Emotional abuse can lead to dangerous, fatal situations

To the editor,

Although physical and sexual abuse are often what first comes to mind when we think about interpersonal violence, the gravity of emotional abuse is just as significant. Given recent domestic violence fatalities in both North Dakota and Minnesota – emotional abuse and its potential to end in lethality – are what keeps our partners and team at the Community Violence Intervention Center (CVIC) up at night. Emotional abuse can include name calling, controlling finances, making threats, isolating victims, gaslighting and coercive control. It is not uncommon for emotional abuse to escalate to physical violence, and it can happen rapidly.

We know based on national research that approximately 85% of attempted homicide victims were stalked, and 76% of homicide (femicide) victims were stalked prior to homicide. Victims of domestic violence (including emotional abuse) are at highest risk of danger when attempting to leave a relationship or during a period of separation. To add protection for victims during this time, CVIC advocates and our partners may leverage legal tools such as domestic violence protection orders. Through CVIC’s partnerships and support from lawmakers, House Bill 1268, will become a law this month. This change in law appropriately defines stalking as a domestic violence offense and will now enable victims of such offenses to obtain a protection order, just as they are able to in physical abuse situations.

This change in law is a good start, but the reality of abuse is still too grave. We estimate that more than 12,000 Grand Forks County residents and nearly 140,000 North Dakotans will experience domestic violence or sexual assault during their lifetime. The number of children facing several traumatic experiences in Grand Forks County alone, has reached more than 1,900, a humbling number that could fill Red River High School, Elroy Schroeder Middle School and Lewis & Clark Elementary school (and then some). It is imperative that we acknowledge the seriousness of emotional abuse. Given these sobering statistics, we all likely know someone who has experienced abuse. CVIC’s 24-hour crisis team can help: 701-746-8900.

Coiya M. Tompkins

Grand Forks

Tompkins is the president/CEO of the Community Violence Intervention Center in Grand Forks.