Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Emotional abuse can lead to dangerous, fatal situations

Although physical and sexual abuse are often what first comes to mind when we think about interpersonal violence, the gravity of emotional abuse is just as significant.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Coiya Tompkins
Today at 11:00 AM

To the editor,

Although physical and sexual abuse are often what first comes to mind when we think about interpersonal violence, the gravity of emotional abuse is just as significant. Given recent domestic violence fatalities in both North Dakota and Minnesota – emotional abuse and its potential to end in lethality – are what keeps our partners and team at the Community Violence Intervention Center (CVIC) up at night. Emotional abuse can include name calling, controlling finances, making threats, isolating victims, gaslighting and coercive control. It is not uncommon for emotional abuse to escalate to physical violence, and it can happen rapidly.

We know based on national research that approximately 85% of attempted homicide victims were stalked, and 76% of homicide (femicide) victims were stalked prior to homicide. Victims of domestic violence (including emotional abuse) are at highest risk of danger when attempting to leave a relationship or during a period of separation. To add protection for victims during this time, CVIC advocates and our partners may leverage legal tools such as domestic violence protection orders. Through CVIC’s partnerships and support from lawmakers, House Bill 1268, will become a law this month. This change in law appropriately defines stalking as a domestic violence offense and will now enable victims of such offenses to obtain a protection order, just as they are able to in physical abuse situations.

This change in law is a good start, but the reality of abuse is still too grave. We estimate that more than 12,000 Grand Forks County residents and nearly 140,000 North Dakotans will experience domestic violence or sexual assault during their lifetime. The number of children facing several traumatic experiences in Grand Forks County alone, has reached more than 1,900, a humbling number that could fill Red River High School, Elroy Schroeder Middle School and Lewis & Clark Elementary school (and then some). It is imperative that we acknowledge the seriousness of emotional abuse. Given these sobering statistics, we all likely know someone who has experienced abuse. CVIC’s 24-hour crisis team can help: 701-746-8900.

Coiya M. Tompkins 
Grand Forks

ADVERTISEMENT

Tompkins is the president/CEO of the Community Violence Intervention Center in Grand Forks.

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: We are a society of adorers of the gun. The gun has become our god
1h ago
 · 
By  Margaret Bitz
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Hats off to Sen. Cramer for the PROVE IT Act
2d ago
 · 
By  Bob Inglis
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Movie sheds light on child sex trade
3d ago
 · 
By  Becky Radi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CaptLester.jpg
Members Only
The Vault
Boozy cruises, beer pirates and golf ball injuries: Whatever happened to the Dakota Queen?
4d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
OPED-CORONAVIRUS-BLAME-COMMENTARY-KHN
Minnesota
COVID cases are ticking up in the U.S. Will Minn. have a fall, winter wave?
8m ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
081223 HVN.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Organizers hope Happy Harry’s Hot Valley Nights draws record-breaking crowd
4h ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
07xx23 DawnPearson.jpg
Community
Home of Economy-Herald Pie Bake-Off: Dawn Pearson takes advantage of husband’s interest in growing fruit
4h ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson