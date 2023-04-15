99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: East Grand Forks, say no to scooters

Hey, East Grand Forks City Council, don’t do it! Don’t bring electric scooters to your city. You’ll regret it.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Brad Thorson, Grand Forks
Today at 9:00 AM

Hey, East Grand Forks City Council, don’t do it! Don’t bring electric scooters to your city. You’ll regret it.

I live in the UND area and those darn things are everywhere come summertime. Too many scooter users are not following the rules. When they are done riding, some people frequently leave them in the middle of the sidewalk or on a front lawn. Then you get the ones who don’t obey the traffic laws. Some riders are hard to see at night as they zip across streets.

Paris, France, recently banned scooters from the city because they became such a nuisance. I’d like scooters in Grand Forks banned as well. The Grand Forks City Council made a bad decision allowing those things to litter the city. If people would follow the rules, I’d say keep them. But enough people are of a rebellious and thoughtless nature and they will do whatever they want.

Just say no to scooters, East Grand Forks. You won’t regret it.

What To Read Next
Earl Pomeroy
Letters
Viewpoint: Pension bill is a big spend with little benefit
April 14, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Earl Pomeroy
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Legislators did not listen to truthful testimony
April 08, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Ann Henderson, Fargo
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Stand up for country, democracy, freedom
April 08, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Gary Berube, Mandan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
052522 S GFH EDCSOFTQ-5.jpg
Prep
GGF softball preview: Promising young Red River team returns entire lineup
April 15, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
east grand forks.jpg
Local
Climate assessment on East Grand Forks Police Department pursued after council received anonymous letters
April 15, 2023 07:29 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Grand Forks Public Schools logo
Local
Brenner says lessons have been learned during past Grand Forks School District referendum efforts
April 15, 2023 07:07 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish