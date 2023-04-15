Letter: East Grand Forks, say no to scooters

Hey, East Grand Forks City Council, don’t do it! Don’t bring electric scooters to your city. You’ll regret it.

I live in the UND area and those darn things are everywhere come summertime. Too many scooter users are not following the rules. When they are done riding, some people frequently leave them in the middle of the sidewalk or on a front lawn. Then you get the ones who don’t obey the traffic laws. Some riders are hard to see at night as they zip across streets.

Paris, France, recently banned scooters from the city because they became such a nuisance. I’d like scooters in Grand Forks banned as well. The Grand Forks City Council made a bad decision allowing those things to litter the city. If people would follow the rules, I’d say keep them. But enough people are of a rebellious and thoughtless nature and they will do whatever they want.

Just say no to scooters, East Grand Forks. You won’t regret it.