Letter: Don’t move forward with feedlot plan

There are plans to significantly expand a feedlot east of Hamilton, North Dakota. It is important our community knows of this project.

In early June a meeting was held with Pembina County supervisors and others. Initial response was no one wants to see this expansion.

At present, a feedlot in Carlisle Township holds 3,000 dairy cows with plans to expand to 18,000 cows and feed 35,000 head of cattle per year!

There are many unknowns in this proposed feedlot expansion. County roads would need improving, bridges repaired, township maintenance increased with no tax monies received.

Also, 250,000 gallons of water per day would be required under this proposal.

Where will this come from?

Projections include 2,200 loads of wet corn per year, 25,000 tons of alfalfa, 700 semi loads of animal waste hauled over township and county roads. Presently manure stockpiles smolder, no farmer will use it as fertilizer because timing of nutrient release cannot be guaranteed. This feedlot will be the first in North Dakota to use a microbial digester. It is an experiment I do not want to see in my backyard.

Neighbors are offered $5,000 to sign odor easements, silencing smell complaints. Forever. I would no longer expect to sit on my deck in the evening and enjoy the sweet North Dakota air.

Who is financing this gigantic investment? Who are the unknown investors, the stakeholders, the speculators?

I urge all concerned to be aware of this proposal. Its impact needs discussion. Now is the time to get involved prior to expansion approval.

This proposal stinks!