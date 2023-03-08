99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Don’t gamble with plans for the Valley Middle School project

I would encourage the board to reject the add-ons and keep the request just to Valley.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Whitney Berry, Grand Forks
March 08, 2023 10:00 AM

The Grand Forks School Board will soon finalize the details of their latest referendum. They will be asking taxpayers for roughly $61 million to build a new Valley Middle School and move the central kitchen. They are considering adding $18 million more for safety and security upgrades and $7 million for roofing repairs.

That Valley needs replacing is obvious. Few would argue that it is time for an update.

Adding other projects pushes the amount beyond the threshold of a tolerable tax increase and puts the Valley project at risk. I would encourage the board to reject the add-ons and keep the request just to Valley.

Bet on the sure thing. Don’t take a foolish gamble and risk losing it all.

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Questions for those pushing book bans in North Dakota
March 08, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Judy A. Hager, Grand Forks
Kevin Cramer
Letters
Viewpoint: Discrimination has no place in our society, and big banks are no exception
March 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Sen. Kevin Cramer
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Thoughts on ‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams
March 04, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Nelson Rosit, Grand Forks