Letter: Don’t gamble with plans for the Valley Middle School project

The Grand Forks School Board will soon finalize the details of their latest referendum. They will be asking taxpayers for roughly $61 million to build a new Valley Middle School and move the central kitchen. They are considering adding $18 million more for safety and security upgrades and $7 million for roofing repairs.

That Valley needs replacing is obvious. Few would argue that it is time for an update.

Adding other projects pushes the amount beyond the threshold of a tolerable tax increase and puts the Valley project at risk. I would encourage the board to reject the add-ons and keep the request just to Valley.

Bet on the sure thing. Don’t take a foolish gamble and risk losing it all.