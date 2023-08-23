Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Donald Trump is not being unfairly indicted

That would mean that 64 to 92 of his fellow citizens, chosen at random, in four different regions of the country, are all part of a grand plot to get him.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Lee Murdock
Today at 8:01 AM

To the editor,

Donald Trump would have his followers believe that he is being unfairly indicted by grand juries for political reasons.

If you are like me, you probably are not sure as to what a grand jury is or how it is selected.

Here is what a Google search found.

“Under federal law, a grand jury must be randomly selected from a "fair cross section of the community" in the location where the grand jury will convene. The names of potential jurors are drawn at random from lists of voters. The people whose names were chosen, unless exempt or excused, must appear before the court.” It consists of 16 to 23 citizens who serve for a period of up to 18 months.

So far, Mr. Trump has been indicted by four different grand Juries. That would mean that 64 to 92 of his fellow citizens, chosen at random, in four different regions of the country, are all part of a grand plot to get him.

Get real!

This is about as likely as the conspiracy theory that spy satellites somehow changed the voting machine votes from Trump to Biden or that thousands of dead people voted.

Lee Murdock
Grand Forks

