Letter: Develop an appreciation for 'Forks' art

To the editor,

By developing an appreciation for the “Forks” art, you can enrich your life, broaden your horizons, and cultivate a deeper understanding of the world around you. Engaging with art has been shown to have therapeutic benefits. It can reduce stress, improve mood, and promote relaxation and mindfulness

“Art is what you see that it’s not there and miss what is right in front of you." — Joe Cozart.

Art can help us see things in a new light and connect with our emotions and inner selves. It can also challenge our perceptions and assumptions, encouraging us to see beyond what is immediately apparent.

For example, Joseph Campbell said, "There is another reality, the genuine one, which we lose sight of. This other reality is always sending us hints, which without art, we can’t receive."

Edgar Degas said, "Art is not what you see but what you make others see."

Henry David Thoreau said, "It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see."

“Let the art be a conduit for your own emotions. Even though it may not be what the artist intended, let yourself draw personal connections to the art." ~ NPR

Joe Cozart

Grand Forks