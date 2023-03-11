6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Cramer helps to push progress in N. Dakota

I’m grateful to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer for his common-sense leadership on issues that positively impact our environment, our economy and the future of American innovation.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Caleb Dockter, Grand Forks
March 11, 2023 11:00 AM

As a student at the University of North Dakota, I’m grateful to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer for his common-sense leadership on issues that positively impact our environment, our economy and the future of American innovation. That includes his work to help pass the bipartisan infrastructure law, which is helping drive new investments in clean energy technology and research at UND, throughout the state, and across the country.

In particular, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Cramer helped pass in 2021 is bringing funds to the ongoing North Dakota Carbon Storage Assurance Facility Enterprise (CarbonSAFE) project research at UND.

Earlier this year, the Department of Energy announced $93 million in funding for 11 projects, including UND’s Roughrider Carbon Storage Hub project, which is an effort to determine the feasibility of building a carbon storage hub that would help trap and permanently store carbon emissions underground in northwest North Dakota.

By pushing this critical research forward, investments from the infrastructure law are helping support efforts to increase our carbon capture and storage capabilities, reducing harmful emissions while helping create jobs and spur growth in North Dakota’s clean energy economy.

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Time for a break from your devices
March 11, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Chuck Goyette, Red Lake Falls, Minnesota
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Omdahl’s right: This legislative session is worst one ever
March 11, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  David Nelson, Grand Forks
Ron Ness, president, North Dakota Petroleum Council
Letters
Viewpoint: Oil and natural gas power North Dakota’s economy
March 11, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
031123.S.FF.WF.GFRR
Prep
Grand Forks Red River tops West Fargo to reach the Class A girls basketball title game
March 10, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
Samantha Ann Jacquemart and Taylor Luverne Paul Mugshots.png
Minnesota
East Grand Forks couple facing multiple felony charges after toddler's suspected fentanyl overdose
March 10, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
031123.S.FF.ClassA.BBB.SF1
Prep
Red River upsets Davies with dramatic comeback in Class A boys basketball semifinals
March 10, 2023 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland
Greenway photo June 2022.jpg
Local
Cities of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks seek 'silver' status from League of American Bicyclists
March 11, 2023 07:16 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast