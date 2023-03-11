Letter: Cramer helps to push progress in N. Dakota

As a student at the University of North Dakota, I’m grateful to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer for his common-sense leadership on issues that positively impact our environment, our economy and the future of American innovation. That includes his work to help pass the bipartisan infrastructure law, which is helping drive new investments in clean energy technology and research at UND, throughout the state, and across the country.

In particular, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Cramer helped pass in 2021 is bringing funds to the ongoing North Dakota Carbon Storage Assurance Facility Enterprise (CarbonSAFE) project research at UND.

Earlier this year, the Department of Energy announced $93 million in funding for 11 projects, including UND’s Roughrider Carbon Storage Hub project, which is an effort to determine the feasibility of building a carbon storage hub that would help trap and permanently store carbon emissions underground in northwest North Dakota.

By pushing this critical research forward, investments from the infrastructure law are helping support efforts to increase our carbon capture and storage capabilities, reducing harmful emissions while helping create jobs and spur growth in North Dakota’s clean energy economy.