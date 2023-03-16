Letter: Continue to follow founders’ wishes

The state of our constitutional republic is a great debate between the two political parties, and it has been since the beginning of our Constitution. Back then they were called anti-federalist. Remember 87 years after our Constitution was the Civil War. Our Founding Fathers founded our country as a constitutional republic with the stated understanding that all of its citizens are created equal.

From there, as in a constitutional republic, the many are governed by an elected few.

The intent has always been to provide liberty through a capitalistic economy. Historically all other governments that have been created throughout our world with democracy in mind have failed and fallen into anarchy and dictatorship.

The current conflict that’s been growing since the Constitution was created has been trying to establish our country as a democracy instead of the founding intent of a constitutional republic. Now more than ever at least half of the country is trying to push us toward a democracy and change the Founding Fathers’ creation of a constitutional republic. The same group is trying to not only change our constitutional republic but our capitalist economic system to socialism run by our federal government.

To maintain our liberty and our freedom, our country must continue to follow the Founding Fathers’ creation of a constitutional republic, and never allow us to become a democracy or socialist.

Only the USA has been established as a constitutional republic. All of our allies throughout the world, even though they have republic in their name, are actually some form of a democracy and socialist.

Due to the fact that we have taken in so many immigrants from so many countries that were mistakenly familiar with the idea of a democracy, where the majority rules, is leading us down a pathway of not only confusion, but anarchy, and most importantly, the loss of our liberty.

I hope this clears things up for many and that the word gets spread to help solve the conflicts we have.

And remember, as the old cliché goes: if this was easy, everybody would do it. The legendary Roman empire fell because they quit putting their military defense first and gave in to democracy and socialism.

Somebody please tell President Joe Biden this before it’s too late.