Letter: Congress must pass End TB Now Act

We often think of TB as a disease of the past, and one that occurs in other places, not here in our state. But according to North Dakota Health and Human Services, in 2022 we had 11 reported cases of tuberculosis. Globally, TB still kills more people each year than any other infectious disease behind COVID-19, disproportionately affecting impoverished and marginalized communities. It stubbornly remains a major global health threat and a key driver of poverty.

Because of diverted resources during COVID-19, global TB deaths have risen alarmingly – even though this disease is preventable and treatable. In fact, TB infections and deaths are on the rise again after a decade of decline. By nearly every measure, the TB pandemic is getting worse. More people are getting sick, fewer people are getting treated, and more people are dying. We are way off the global TB targets set in 2018 at the United Nations General Assembly.

We must do better, particularly in the run-up to the United Nations High-Level Meeting on Tuberculosis slated for September. The Stop TB Partnership, a United Nations hosted organization founded in 2001, estimates that delaying or failing to implement the UN End TB Strategy goals will mean 43 million people developing TB, leading to 6.6 million deaths by 2030. One way we can make a difference is strong co-sponsorship of the End Tuberculosis Now Act. This bicameral, bipartisan legislation directs the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to set bold targets to reach and treat the most vulnerable populations for all forms of TB. The bill also addresses the impact COVID19 has had on global TB control efforts and would catalyze support for research and development of new tools to prevent, diagnose, treat, and control TB, including drug-resistant strains.

Direct action we can take to loosen TB’s grip on the world is to write to our members of Congress, Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, and Congressman Kelly Armstrong to support the End TB Now Act. Millions of lives depend on it, some of whom, if they survive, could conceivably someday become our neighbors here in North Dakota.