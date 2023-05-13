Letter: City kicked Fufeng can down the road

While Councilman Weber continues to regurgitate his insistence that the development agreement is what ultimately stopped the Fufeng project and not the efforts of citizens who opposed it nor the USAF, it must be especially frustrating for him that Sen. Cramer has been very publicly saying it was the citizens of this city and the USAF who brought the ill-conceived project to its knees. I hate to be the harbinger of bad news, Bret, but endless repetition of a fallacy doesn’t make it reality.

Had it not been for citizens becoming actively engaged in combating the efforts of a council rendered dangerously ignorant by a willful efforts of a select few to ignore or avoid information that would have led them in the proper path, an adversarial nation nearly established a foothold within dangerous range of our airbase and its sensitive and critical missions. This government was all too happy to continue to kick the development agreement farther down the road toward completion like a bored child kicking a can down the street.

And to Councilman Sande’s recent on-air remarks regarding the people who fought the endeavors of you and your cohort just being people who didn’t want to pay higher property taxes and were trying to use any reason they could and that they got lucky with the national security thing sticking, might I remind you, sir, that the issue of having a company with heavy ties to the CCP has been an argument at the forefront of everyone’s efforts, even the people from the 81 corridor, since the council’s chicanery began. Or do you need to be made to watch every council meeting since this began?

Now both of you are discussing limiting citizens' comments. While I don’t condone bringing people’s family members into the argument, what we see in our council chambers pales in comparison to what politicians do to one another in parliaments and councils worldwide, and an active pursuit of limiting the ability for the public to challenge you is laughable and reeks of authoritarianism.

I say to you both: Man. Up. Display at least some shred of honor and integrity that people in your position should have and accept responsibility for your irresponsible pursuits. And if you can’t do that, at least have the intestinal fortitude and honor to step down and let others who can lead take your place.

Do better.