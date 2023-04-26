Letter: Child Tax Credit should be expanded

One of the main responsibilities of our elected officials is to grasp the connection between public policy and the impact it can have on individual lives. Sadly, we are witnessing examples of the failure to do so. The most vulnerable among us then must bear the brunt of faulty decision-making, with the rest of us made lesser for it.

The most recent example in North Dakota is the failure to fund free school lunch for all students. Despite solid evidence from research that shows the crucial link between nutrition and school performance, 13 of our state legislators said it was too costly. Yet, without recognizing the irony, they simultaneously voted to increase their own food stipend. They were able to feel the pinch of rising costs on their own behalf, but never mind the children. No need to mitigate the pressure on financially burdened families.

Our nation received an education in the value of supporting those in need when we had a temporary downward expansion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC) during the height of the pandemic. The infusion of a few hundred dollars a month per family lifted millions of children out of poverty. It is well documented that parents used the funds to pay for food, clothing, transportation to work, childcare services so their kids were safe while they worked, and other life necessities. But enough members of Congress, including North Dakota’s Congressional delegation, refused to support extending this highly effective intervention that dropped child poverty by 46%, while putting money into the economy.

If our elected officials were truly committed to lifting the financial burden off the shoulders of low-income families, they would find a way. Right now, the SNAP program could be strengthened, and the CTC expanded.

In the past there has been bipartisan support to feed children. In 1962, for example, President Nixon proclaimed it was time to put an end to hunger in America. Shouldn’t it always be time to end hunger? Let’s inform Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Representative Kelly Armstrong, as well as our state legislators, that the time is now.