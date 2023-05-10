99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Child tax credit must be expanded

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Sarah Miller, St. Louis, Missouri
Today at 11:00 AM

I strongly agree with the letter to the Herald by Kathleen Ness, calling to expand the Child Tax Credit.

As a teacher, I have seen the detrimental effects that stress and inadequate nutrition have on children. It is crucial that families receive assistance to ensure their children are well-rested and well-fed, and able to learn and grow to their full potential.

While Congress expanded the Child Tax Credit in 2021, this support has since ended, leaving many families struggling. In addition, rising rent costs and inflation make it difficult for families to afford basic necessities, leaving many children stressed and housing insecure. The impact of this stress is not just personal, but also affects the future of our country, as children who are not able to learn and thrive will struggle to reach their full potential.

To address these challenges, we must prioritize the well-being of our children and empower them to thrive by enacting a Renter's Tax Credit and expanding the Child Tax Credit.

