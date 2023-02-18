Letter: Before vouchers, look to all schools’ needs

If North Dakota legislators, recognizing their responsibility to provide excellent education resources for all North Dakota children, fully funded financial obligations across our state, school vouchers wouldn’t be a problem. Legislators could then address each parent rather than worry about all children. Currently that is not the case. Besides staff, financial items include facilities, technology, textbooks and materials. It is easy to do data research – see if this obligation is being provided by our state to all the public schools. The easiest to examine is salaries. All staff (from administrator to custodian) of a public school should be able to attain a middle class lifestyle – data says that should be a minimum yearly salary of around $43,000.

A quick search provides data on the teaching staff across our state (district legislators should have their local info for their public schools – facilities, materials and staff – their responsibility.) North Dakota ranks 42nd out of 50 for teacher salary with the average being $38,308. One out of six teachers hold second (or more) jobs to supplement their incomes. The lowest end of yearly middle income is $47,189.

I was educated in a parochial setting. My career was in public education. I do not find it hard to determine the needs of the public systems. Here is a small list (statewide): not enough staff, inadequate materials, inadequate buildings.

Once public schools would not have to worry about salary offerings, materials and facilities – heating, cooling, infrastructure, remodeling, upkeep – then go for the voucher. If such a guarantee and result cannot be provided by the state, as is their obligation to all children, then parental choice as it existed for my parents, for my generation, should continue as is. We are blessed in North Dakota to have a great public education system – although we rank 42nd for salary, we rank 26th for education (quality, safety and success). We need to bring that ranking up, not undercut it.

I have really strong feelings that unless a state can fund public education 100%, they shouldn’t be looking at vouchers – a system where parents who step up and care deeply for their children plus have some depth to their pockets, can choose educational systems other than public, while the other children whose parents don’t have a choice or don’t have their children as their number one priority will be abandoned.